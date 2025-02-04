Justin Baldoni and team enjoy shifting of narratives against Blake Lively?

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni get a court trial date for March 2026

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal fight has taken over the internet.

It all started when Lively sued her It Ends with Us co-star and director Baldoni for sexual harassment.

Amid the tiff, many theories are circulating with some siding with the director and some supporting the actress after the 41-year-old released texts messages and other evidences to prove his innocence.

However, an insider has claimed that no matter where this case goes, it is still a real thing and not just some 'celebrity drama'.

Sources claim: “Blake Lively has alleged she was sexually harassed in the workplace and retaliated against.”

“This is not a celebrity feud, this is not drama, this is real.”

Where Blake has openly voiced her concerns, Justin and his team seem to have planted the attack on the 37-year-old actress in retaliation and appear to enjoy how narratives have taken a turn towards her.

An insider explained: “Baldoni appeared to admit that Blake voiced concerns, Baldoni and his team also appeared to agree that they planned to attack Blake and we have all seen their texts bragging and laughing at how negatively the narrative had shifted against Blake.”

“The public may have been duped once, but nobody should be duped again”, reported US Weekly.

The sexual assault case has been taken to the court and the trial has been scheduled for March 2026.