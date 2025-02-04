Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn allegedly ready to rekindle ties with popstar

Joe Alwyn reportedly wants to recreate relationship with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn is seemingly trying to revive his relationship with the Lover songstress.

Reported by RadarOnline.com, an insider revealed that the British actor who is in Los Angeles to promote his Golden Globe winning film, The Brutalist, is looking for ways to reconnect with his former ladylove.

A tipster related to the Kinds of Kindness star said, "Initially, the breakup was tough for both of them, filled with hurt feelings."

"However, things have settled down, at least for Joe. They shared six years together, and those memories will always be a part of him," they continued. "He hopes they can both reflect on their time together positively."

"For him, the best way to achieve that is by reconnecting and having a heartfelt conversation."

The source revealed that London Boy muse is not interested in "romantic revival" instead just "genuinely cares for Taylor and wishes nothing but the best for her."

The 33-year-old’s informant also said that Alwyn prefers "their first meeting to happen on their own terms" aiming to maintain a steady ground for both and is even "open to meeting Travis as well."

In addition to doing promotions for his new film, Alwyn has two other major projects round the corner.

The first is the adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, and the second is Hamlet, where he plays Laertes opposite Riz Ahmed’s Dane.