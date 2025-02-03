Prince Harry to receive unexpected Royal backing at Invictus Games

As the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler draw closer, Prince Harry is preparing for another significant moment in his life’s work.

The international sporting event, founded by the Duke of Sussex for wounded and injured military personnel, is set to kick off with a grand opening ceremony featuring performances from global stars like Coldplay and Katy Perry.

While Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, is expected to be by his side, the ongoing rift with his royal family members—especially King Charles and Prince William—means he won’t have their presence at the event.

However, he won’t be without royal backing altogether. In a show of support, Prince Joachim of Denmark and his wife, Princess Marie, have confirmed their attendance.

Harry and Joachim last met in 2017 during a military engagement in Copenhagen, and their upcoming reunion highlights the camaraderie that extends beyond the British royal family.

With the Games returning to the UK in 2027, speculation grows over whether Meghan will accompany Harry on British soil, especially given his recent legal battle over security concerns.

After losing his case for continued police protection in the UK, his visits to his homeland have been infrequent, raising questions about what the future holds for his participation in events back home.