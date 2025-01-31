Prince Harry, Meghan's post-royal life plans exposed in explosive article

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Montecito neighbours speak out amid damning article allegations

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal life five years ago, a significant rift has developed.

Following their public criticisms of the royal family, the couple relocated to a luxurious estate in Montecito, California, and now have limited ties to the monarchy.

Insiders claim the divide is so profound that reconciliation seems unlikely. Moreover, a former staffer suggests Harry has lost sight of the values his mother, Princess Diana, instilled in him.

According to Paul Burrell, former royal butler, "Harry and Meghan enjoy an extremely privileged life, one that Harry has always known and Meghan has long desired.

"I always circle back to the fact that Harry's mother taught him long ago that the price for a privileged lifestyle is public service. Harry seems to have forgotten this lesson now he lives a celebrity Hollywood lifestyle that's totally different from his royal one."

Paul served as Princess Diana's butler from 1987 until her passing in 1997. He reflected on the criticism the couple has received and the impact of a recent harsh article in Vanity Fair.

"Vanity Fair is a prestigious title so to print such a damning article about Harry and Meghan is quite a precedent," he said.

"They're confirming what everybody else suspects and they're listening to the people who are in the know, and don't speculate.

"I take this article as pretty factual. I've never met Meghan myself, but how can so many other people be wrong? It's not possible. I know from firsthand experience how difficult Harry can be. I know how petulant he can be and how spoiled he is, because I've experienced that myself. He's always lived in a bubble."

A scathing 8,000-word article titled American Hustle has lifted the lid on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's grand business plans five years after quitting royal life.

The explosive piece alleges that a member of Meghan's team sounded out a publishing house about a potential post-divorce memoir, while also highlighting concerns from the couple's Montecito neighbours and disturbing claims about working for the Sussexes.

Although Harry and Meghan are reportedly "distressed" by the allegations and have denied them, an expert believes the couple is wise to refrain from publicly responding to the article for now.