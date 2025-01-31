Prince Andrew receives new honour despite series of controversies

Prince Andrew received special honour despite being invovled in a series of controversies and the ongoing rift with King Charles.

For the unversed, the Duke of York and her former partner Sarah Ferguson's daughter, Princess Beatrice welcomed baby girl Athena Elizabeth Rose with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Notably, the middle name of the new royal baby is an obvious tribute to Beatrice's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Hello! magazine reported that the initial name Athena might be specifically chosen to pay a sweet nod to Grandfather Andrew.

Previously, the source reported that Beatrice and her husband named their firstborn Sienna as the name's first letter 'S' paid tribute to Fergie.

"They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson]," an insider claimed.

Now, it has been said that the letter 'A' in Athena is a tribute to Andrew as his name also begins with A.

These remarks came amid Prince Andrew's series of setbacks which portrayed the royal family in a negative light.

From Jeffery Epstein to the spy scandal, the Duke of York made it to the negative headlines in recent times.