Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shocking insights into their marriage

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s living arrangements have recently been revealed.

The source spilled to PEOPLE that the pair “live in separate homes,” but they are committed to each other and haven’t broken their relationship.

“Call it what you want,” said an insider.

The source opened up that the couple, who tied the knot in 1997, “had separate homes for years”.

Another source shared that Will “is busy with movie and music and doing okay”.

“The producer-actor is a bit disillusioned with Hollywood but that could all change with some new success,” added an insider.

In previous interviews, Will and Jada offered glimpses of their relationship since their 2016 separation.

Jada pointed out that there “have been several breakups between Will and I" over the course of their marriage,” during an appearance On Purpose with Jay Shetty in 2023.

Interestingly, in his 2021 memoir Will described moments in the pair’s marriage when they were “both miserable and clearly something had to change. We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way”.

Meanwhile, Will recently releases a Matrix-inspired music video with Big Sean for their song Beautiful Scars on January 30.