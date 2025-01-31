Shemar Moore, Jesiree Dizon break up after 5 years of being together

Sheemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon are no longer together.

According to People magazine, the pair just broke up after almost five years of dating. TMZ initially reported the news.

"They are loving friends and co-parents and always will be," a source said of the breakup.

Before their January 2023 Instagram official debut, the ex-couple had been friends for years. After Moore's mother passed away in 2020, the two became close. The model, 41, and the S.W.A.T. star, 54, welcomed a daughter, Frankie, into the world on January 24, 2023.

Moore discussed his relationship with Dizon in an exclusive interview with the outlet in November 2024, stating that even though the actress was his "partner" and a "dope-a** mama," he did not believe marriage was in their future.

"I didn't have a good role model of marriage in my life. Not my mother, not my father. Nobody close to me,” he said at the time, adding that he often asks himself, “‘Who made that rule?’ ”

For Moore, the concept of appreciating the present moment was particularly attractive.

“To me, it's just like tomorrow's not guaranteed, but Jesiree, I'll give you everything I got today and tomorrow. She is my partner. She is the mother of Frankie. Frankie has a dope-ass mama, and I'm going to try to be a dope-a** daddy. And we going to do that until God calls my name,” the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 actor added.

The actor, earlier, also revealed the idea of having more kids with Jesiree in the future.

“Possibly. But I ain’t no Spring Chicken and Ms. Thing [Jesiree], she’s already got two wonderful kids — her son, Kayden, who’s 17, and her little daughter Charlie, who’s 6 — and they’re sweethearts,” he said during the June 2024 interview.

“And then we got little Frankie. We got our dog, Tyson. So we got a full house.”