Patti Smith shares health update after near-death fall

Patti Smith shuts down rumours after stage collapse accident

Patti Smith, who recently suffered a near-death fall at stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil, finally updaed fans about her health herself.

The 78-year-old legendary star took to Instagram on Thursday, January 30th, and shut down misinformation by writing a note to fans.

“This is letting everyone know that I am fine. A grossly exaggerated account is being spread by the press and social media,” she shared alongside a sweet smiling picture.

Smith was just getting started with her headlining set at the Teatro Cultura Artística in Brazil on Wednesday, January 29th, when she collapsed on stage.

The songstress was ushered off the stage for medical emergency but she later returned in a wheelchair to update fans that the doctor suggested her against performing the whole show.

Following the event, fans and news outlets alike grew concerned about Smith’s health.

However, she now asked her fans to not trust any rumours, “I was checked out by an excellent Doctor and was absolutely fine. Please do not accept any other story. With all the strife in the world, this explainable incident does not merit so much attention. Thank you everyone for your concern. Trust me I am fine.”