Justin Bieber appears distressed amid marital woes speculation

Justin Bieber raises concern among fans as he steps out without Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber, who has been facing speculations of marital woes with Hailey Bieber, appeared distressed as he made a solo appearance.

The 30-year-old singer was spotted in New York on Wednesday, January 29th, as he strolled down a busy sidewalk.

The Sorry hitmaker sported a bright yellow hoodie, beige cargo pants and oversized fuzzy slippers, for the outing.

Justin walked up to a luxury SUV parked at a little distance, whereas Hailey was seen walking out of a building alone in Union Square.

This outing comes only a few days after a source close to the Rhode founder informed Daily Mail that the couple is experiencing some troubles in their marriage.

“Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage,” the source said.

Claiming that his behaviour is sometimes “unacceptable,” they added, “She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him.”

Although Justin and Hailey presented a united front on their date night earlier this week, fans are still not fully convinced.