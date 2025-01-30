Nicole Kidman’s daughter gets career boost despite runway debut backlash

Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose made runway debut in Paris Fashion Week

Nicole Kidman daughter Sunday Rose’s modeling career gained momentum despite severe criticism on her runway debut.

Rose, 16, has been tapped for a major campaign with Miu Miu alongside her mother’s A Family Affair co-star Joey King and a Chinese beauty Liu Haocun.

The "nepo baby" is the face of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 "Duets" campaign.

In addition to her solo snapshots, Rose has also appeared in the promotional video of the Italian luxury fashion house.

It is pertinent to note that her latest modeling gig comes three months after she was mocked online in the wake of her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in October 2024.

She opened the Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show for the same brand.

The attendees that watched her strutting down the runway included Willem Dafoe and Hillary Swank.

The Babygirl star’s daughter shared the catwalk with other nepo kids, including Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna’s daughter Grey Hamlin and Eliot Sumner, the child of The Police frontman Ting and Trudy Styler.

Following her walk with a stoic face, netizens were quick to blast her with their two cents, suggesting she should take runway lessons. Others complained that too many nepo babies think they can model.

Her serious expressions shortly went viral on TikTok, with commenters calling her out to carve another path in a different career.