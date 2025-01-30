Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck find middle ground in divorce

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have found common ground in their divorce.

The exes will split the profits from their $68 million Beverly Hills estate once it sells, according to legal documents obtained by People magazine.

The mansion, which they bought for just over $60 million in May 2023, has been on the market for nearly six months.

The documents don’t reveal how the final sale price will be divided, but both stars will receive a share. The 38,000-square-foot estate boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a guest penthouse, a 12-car garage, and a massive indoor sports complex with basketball and pickleball courts.

Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, first listed the home off-market in June 2024 before publicly putting it up for sale the following month. By then, the two were already living separately.

In May, it was reported that Affleck had moved out, and by July, he had purchased a $20 million home in Brentwood to be closer to his children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022. A month later, they celebrated with a grand ceremony in Georgia. Ironically, J.Lo filed for divorce on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding, marking the end of their brief marriage.

Now, as they move forward separately, their real estate deal is one thing they still agree on.