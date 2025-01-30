Prince William surprises fans with latest stunt amid Kate's brave move

Future King Prince William attracted massive attention with his latest stunt as he attended his beloved Aston Villa play Glasgow Celtic from Scotland on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales left fans in surprise with his unexpected reaction to Ollie Watkins' stunning goal.

King Charles III's eldest son was in high spirits as he went through the whole range of emotions during the game at the UEFA Champions League.

Villa won the match 4-2, but not after an up-and-down match that saw the Birmingham-based team lead by two goals in the early minutes, only for Celtic, to get two goals back.

Then, in the second half of the game, Aston Villa sealed the victory with two further goals.

The father-of-three was seen with his head in his hands during the topsy-turvy events, and on his feet cheering alongside longtime friend, and fellow Villa fan, Ed van Cutsem.

The heir to the British throne organised a meetup of fans to coincide with his time in the city, where he attended the College of Paramedics' inaugural Emergency and Critical Care Conference.

Earlier, the royal stepped out in Guildford, 30 miles southwest of London, to promote the work of one of his Earthshot Prize finalists, enjoying a game with youngsters from a local school who were there to experience the science NatureMetrics employs.

On the other hand, the Princess of Wales stepped out for her first royal 'away day' since 2023 as part of her slow and steady return to royal duties, visiting a children's hospice, of which she has become patron.

Princess Catherine looked stunning in a checked dress with pussybow detailing and wore her hair in loose waves hanging down her shoulders, before being greeted by a member of staff as she arriving at Tŷ Hafan on Thursday after 'proudly' announcing her new patronage.