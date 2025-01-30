Rihanna defends A$AP rocky in court as rapper faces serious charges

Fans were taken aback when Rihanna unexpectedly showed up in court on Wednesday to defend her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, who is in hot water.

In order to avoid publicity, the pop star reportedly made a covert entrance when she arrived at a courtroom in downtown Los Angeles early in the morning.

Reports state that Rihanna avoided the main hallways by entering through a secret lift and a hidden side passageway.

A source told The US Sun, "Rihanna arrived around 9:49 a.m. in a blacked-out SUV and met with two security guards who tried to throw everyone off and went down a side passageway out of the court."

Encircled by multiple security officers, Rihanna sat in the front row of the courtroom with Rocky's mother and sister.

Her attendance demonstrated her support for the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers. Charges against the rapper are related to an alleged 2021 incident involving his ex-friend A$AP Relli.

During a disagreement on November 6, 2021, Mayers allegedly pointed a gun at Relli and fired rounds that resulted in minor injuries, according to the prosecution.

Mayers is therefore facing two charges of assault with a semiautomatic weapon. He entered a not guilty plea to the accusations.

Rihanna was spotted in Los Angeles with Mayers just one day before her trial appearance. Although the couple's relationship has been in the news, this court dispute is a particularly trying time for them.

Rihanna's arrival was noticeably more subdued than Mayers', who had arrived at the courts earlier in the day with his family and entourage.

Despite the rapper's insistence on his innocence, the case has important ramifications. He might spend up to 24 years behind bars if found guilty. Because of Mayers' well-known position in the music industry and the seriousness of the charges, the claims have received a lot of attention.

The gun used in the event, according to the prosecution, was a real weapon and not just a fake. But according to Mayers, he was brandishing a pretend gun at the time of the altercation.