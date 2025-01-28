Billy Ray Cyrus speaks out after son Trace's emotional plea

Billy Ray Cyrus has decided to speak out amid an apparent family conflict.

Billy Ray is coming out only days after Trace Cyrus posted an open letter to the 63-year-old Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker, expressing concern for the singer's health and asserting that he and his sisters had been "genuinely worried" for years.

The country music artist posted a video of the music video for his 2009 song Somebody Said a Prayer, which included his 35-year-old son, whom he adopted in 1993 after marrying his now-ex-wife Tish Cyrus, to YouTube on Sunday, January 26.

"Sunday callin," Billy Ray captioned the footage. "Giving thanks for the California Rain . Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing for us all. 'The past does not equal the future.' Amen"

In addition to having a son named Christopher from a prior relationship, Billy Ray and his ex-wife Tish, who got divorced in 2022, are parents to Brandi, 37, Trace, Miley, Braison, 30, and Noah, 25.

Trace wrote an emotional open letter to the musician on Instagram on Wednesday, January 22, expressing his concern that "the world may lose you far too soon."

"We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now," he wrote, seemingly referencing Billy Ray's late mom, Ruth Ann Casto, who died in 2022.

Trace added, "As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad."