Prince William, Kate Middleton take charge for King Charles at big event

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked a significant event in London in the absence of King Charles, who is on his first royal tour of 2025.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who made their first joint appearance for a royal engagement, stepped out in London to attend a sombre service to remember of a tragic past.

Kensington Palace on Monday shared a video of highlights from the emotional service. Kate and William also shared a message alongside the video to express their sentiments.

“A solemn moment of remembrance and hope for the future at today’s Holocaust Memorial Day service,” the message read. “Honoured to take part in this important event to commemorate the lives lost in the Holocaust and other genocides.”

Previously, royal sources had revealed that William will be taking charge on behalf of the monarch. However, Kate had joined her husband “last-minute” for the important engagement.

“I am honoured to join you today to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and to remember the millions murdered during the Holocaust and in subsequent genocides,” William said as he made a powerful speech.

“We also remember those survivors who have lived with the scars both mental and physical. Their bravery, in sharing with us the most harrowing moments of their lives re extremely powerful and ensure we never forget. I assure the, we never will,” he continued.

“On this, the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, we also recall those who risked their own lives to help and save others.”