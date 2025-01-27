White Lotus 3: Trailer unleashes more drama and scandals in Thailand

The much-anticipated third season of The White Lotus is already stirring excitement among people, and the newly released trailer has given fans a sneak peek into the drama and thriller.

The latest trailer teases a season full of secrets, power struggles and unforgettable moments, with Parker Posey and Patrick Schwarzenegger joining the cast.

In the trailer, one of the hotel employee said, "Our hotel is the best in the world," adding that by end of the week, guests will feel like they've completely transformed.

Posey's character can be seen unimpressed as he said, "We usually go to the Caribbean."

Natasha Rothwell is returning as Belinda, the spa manager from season one as she’s ready to dive into all the spiritual experiences that come her way.

Natasha said: "I want to learn everything I can and bring the magic back to Maui."

"What happens in Thailand, stays in Thailand," they announced.

One employee quipped, "Everyone who comes to Thailand, they're either hiding from someone or looking for someone."

Later, Jason Isaacs' character shouted at her phone and said: "What am I supposed to tell my family? "We're f***ing poor now, and Daddy's going to prison!'"

However, fans of The White Lotus are eagerly awaiting the release of Season 3, as it will premiere Feb. 16 on HBO. The show’s creator, Mike White, has mentioned they’re already working on new episodes.