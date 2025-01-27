Logan Lerman reveals major revelations about his movie ‘Oh, Hi!’

Logan Lerman's co-star Molly Gordon was left impressed by his outstanding performance.

Logan Lerman revealed some shocking revelations about the Sundance movie Oh, Hi! he starred in.

The 33-year-old star played the ideal boyfriend who unexpectedly ends up handcuffed to a bed in a vacation house for over 12 hours when his first getaway with Iris, portrayed by Molly Gordon, takes a chaotic turn.

Following the film’s debut at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, the actor reflected on his experience, saying it was quite a challenge.

Although it was tough, Logan admitted that he actually liked the experience and enjoyed working on the project, "I was limited in my physical options, and that became a fun challenge for me."

"I just enjoyed it. It was a great experience all around," he added.

The Percy Jackson & the Olympians star is widely known for his dramatic performances in films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower and the recent mini-series We Were the Lucky Ones, Logan found the experience of being tied to a bed for most of a movie to be a fun and unexpected shift in his acting career.

"This was just such a wonderful time for me," he expressed.

His co-star, Molly was highly impressed by his performance and applauded his fearless approach to taking on the challenging role.

"He changed the game for us," she stated.

"It takes an incredible man to do this role and be tied up for an entire film."