'Suits' spin-off series adds three popular actors as guest stars

'Suits: LA' first episode is going to air on NBC on February 23, 2025

Suits: LA has taken on-board some very famous and familiar faces to feature as guest stars in the upcoming legal drama.

The spin-off version of the 2011 drama has been confirmed and the first episode is expected to go on air on February 23, 2025.

NBC based sitcom is created by Aaron Korsh. The show will be based on a former federal prosecutor belonging to New York named Ted Black, who has reinvented himself and is now representing the most powerful clients of LA.

The star cast includes actors like Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, Victoria Justice, and Josh McDermitt.

Suits: LA has added some new popular members like Brian Baumgartner from The Office US, who played 'Kevin Malone'. Moreover, Patton Oswalt and Enrico Colantoni, who played 'Kieth Mars' in Veronica Mars will also be starring in the forthcoming show.

Reportedly, all the three stars will be portraying the fictional versions of themselves.

On the other hand, the globally acclaimed character 'Harvey Specter' will also return in the new show with Gabriel Macht reprising the titular role.

The fresh TV drama does not look like a revival of the original Suits yet, it will be confirmed after the first episode airs.