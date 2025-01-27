Meghan Markle faces new challenge amid tough period

Meghan Markle has encountered a series of challenges recently, adding strain to an already tumultuous period.



The Duchess of Sussex’s latest setback involves the postponement of her Netflix project, With Love, Meghan, due to the devastating wildfires that have swept across Los Angeles.

The fires, which wreaked havoc on the region, prompted Meghan and Prince Harry to lend a helping hand at a local food distribution center. However, their involvement drew criticism, with some branding them "disaster tourists."

Adding to the difficulties, Meghan and Harry faced a scathing Vanity Fair article that cast a harsh spotlight on the couple. The piece delved into claims about working with the Sussexes and included grievances from neighbors in their Montecito community.

Compounding matters, Meghan’s upcoming podcast series, produced in collaboration with Lemonada Media, has also been delayed.

The decision mirrors the postponement of her Netflix series, as Meghan chose to prioritize the needs of wildfire victims in California. The podcast, announced nearly a year ago, was part of Meghan’s efforts to continue her passion for storytelling and connect with audiences.

This delay follows the abrupt end of Meghan and Harry’s $25 million deal with Spotify in 2023. Their partnership with the streaming giant produced just one podcast series, Archetypes, which featured 12 episodes hosted by Meghan.

Despite these challenges, the Duchess remains committed to her media ventures while navigating the complexities of public life.