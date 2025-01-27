Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes set friendship goals amid Super Bowl celebration

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes set friendship goals

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have recently set friendship goals as they shared a sweet hug while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs securing their spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

In the photo via DailyMail.com, the Cruel Summer crooner, who’s in a romantic relationship with Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, got emotional when the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on January 26.

Taylor and Brittany expressed their elation as they hugged it out on the football field while watching Travis and Patrick Mahomes.

The outlet reported that the singer told Travis “I love you and I'm so proud of you” moments after he celebrated his big win with Taylor.

Taylor looked teary as she made her way down to the field to kiss her boyfriend and also celebrated with his mom Donna Kelce at the end of the game.

Interestingly, the songstress and Brittany’s friendship continued to flourish after Taylor Swift began dating Travis in summer 2023.

Earlier, Taylor also gave the Brittany’s family a thoughtful gift to celebrate the arrival of baby Golden.

A source spilled to US Weekly that the singer made a blanket for Golden.

“She makes sentimental gifts that are more of value to her than expensive gifts,” added an insider.