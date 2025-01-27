King Charles excites fans with major update as William takes on key role

King Charles delighted fans with his exciting move ahead of his historic tour to Poland.

The monarch made a surprise appearance to extend his heartfelt greetings to the participants of the 'Sandringham 5K Your Way, Move Against Cancer.'

The King met the runners and walkers of the event on Saturday morning at the Sandringham Visitor Centre.

One of the officials of the event, Sarah Byatt revealed that the onlookers were pleased to meet the monarch. Notably, this initiative aims to support cancer-affected people and their families.

Express reported, she said, "We were celebrating our almost one-year anniversary with coffee and cake at the Sandringham Visitor Centre when we were joined by His Majesty The King who came to offer his congratulations!"

Moreover, the King posed with the attendees as seen in a photo released on the official Parkrun UK page on X formerly known as Twitter.

The caption alongside the picture reads, "Not every day you get royal approval at Parkrun. This morning, His Majesty The King joined Sandringham Parkrunners in the cafe to offer his congratulations, including to the Sandringham 5k Your Way group as they marked their one-year anniversary."

Notably, these comments came before Prince William's key meeting with the Prime Minister of the UK Keir Starmer amid King Charles' absence.