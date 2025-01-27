Kensington Palace shares big news about William after King Charles announcement

Prince William sets to meet influencial figure as King Charles leaves UK

Prince William has taken a big step after King Charles made an important announcement about commemorating a significant day.

As per the Palace insider, the Prince of Wales is set to meet the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after marking Holocaust Memorial Day.

The private meeting will take place after the future King attends the Holocaust Memorial service today.

Royal commentator Rebecca English quoted a source on X formerly known as Twitter, "The Prince of Wales will today hold a private meeting with Prime Minister Sir Starmer."

She added, "According to convention the heir to the throne meets with the British PM annually. As it is a private meeting, however, there will be no public read out of their discussions."

It is pertinent to note that William sets to hold a crucial meeting as his cancer-stricken father King Charles leaves the UK to begin his Poland trip.

Earlier, the royal family released a statement which reads, "Today is Holocaust Memorial Day, and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau..."

"The King will attend commemorative events in Poland to mark the anniversary later today."