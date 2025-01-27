Ryan Reynolds' on set behaviour exposed amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit: 'Mean'

Ryan Reynolds is making headlines for the wrong reasons amid a nasty legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

In a 2022 The Adam Corolla Show podcast, Reynolds’ Deadpool co-star TJ Miller claimed that Blake Lively’s husband was "horrifically mean" to him on set.

In the resurfaced viral interview, Miller, who played Deadpool's close friend Weasel in the smash film franchise, recalled, "As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me."

Recalling an alleged incident from filming the second instalment, the Big Hero 6 star shared, "You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie."

Despite being mean towards him, Miller, 43, harboured no ill feelings towards the Free Guy actor.

"I sorta wish him well, because he's so good at Deadpool, and I think it's weird that he hates me," he added.

It is pertinent to note that the resurfaced interview is going viral as Reynolds has been caught up in messy legal woes between his wife and her It Ends With Us director and actor.

In December, Lively, 37, filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, 41, and his production company in which she accused him of sexually harassing her and creating a hostile work environment.

In response, Baldoni vehemently denied the allegations and filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds and her publicist, Leslie Soane.

In his lawsuit, he claimed the three attempted to defame him after their hit film was released based on Collen Hoover’s acclaimed novel.