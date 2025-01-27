Jennifer Lopez credits Bill Condon for making her ‘dream come true’

'Waiting for this moment my whole life,' says Jennifer Lopez of her acting gig in 'The Kiss of Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez was overcome with emotions as her childhood dream came to life, thanks to Bill Condon.

Her titular role in The Kiss of Spider Woman in Condon's new film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical has fulfilled the singer and actress's childhood dream of starring in a musical.

"I've been waiting for this moment my whole life," the On the Floor hitmaker shared at the film's 2025 Sundance Film Festival premiere.

Reflecting on her childhood, Lopez recounted how her mother would sit her down every year to watch West Side Story, airing only once a year on Thanksgiving.

"And I was just mesmerised, and I was like, 'That's what I want to do,'" she recalled.

"That was always my goal," Lopez continued, fighting back tears. "And this is the first time I actually got to do it, so it's a big deal. [Bill Condon] made my dream come true."

Taking on a role originated by Chita Rivera and reflecting on the original cast of the musical, Lopez expressed that it's "an honour to be able to be part of this movie."

At the Sunday premiere of her first musical movie, Lopez, 55, donned a stunning spiderweb gown, making a fashion statement as she graced the red carpet.