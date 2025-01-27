Princess Eugenie receives exciting news from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie receives good news from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle camp

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exciting plans with Princess Eugenie came into the spotlight amid a feud with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might introduce their fast-growing children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the only member of the royal family with whom they are on good talking terms.

The Montecito couple has reportedly bought a lavish property in Portugal where Eugenie also owns a house.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the Sussexes' move shows the chances of more family gatherings in the future.

In a conversation with GB, he said, "The link with Eugenie is interesting, as she and Harry are quite close. They've seen quite a bit of each other, so there are a lot of question marks there."

"If the Sussexes decide to let us see Archie and Lili, we haven't seen much of them, maybe with Eugenie and Jack and their family and so on, that will make a splash," the royal commentator shared.

On the other hand, Princess Eugenie also sparked a reaction from her silence since skipping the royal family Christmas walkabout in Sandringham.

At the time, reports revealed that Prince Andrew's daughter received an invitation from King Charles and her cousin Prince Harry, leaving Eugenie in a difficult position.