Lady Gaga set to make big announcement for Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga to perform at Grammys after three years

Lady Gaga is reportedly set to perform at the 2025 Grammy Music Awards.

A source told The Sun that the show bosses are "desperate" for the Joker: Folie A Deux actress to take the stage with Bruno Mars to sing their hit song, Die With A Smile.

If the Bloody Mary singer agrees, it will mark her first Grammy performance in three years.

"Grammys night is going to be massive, and everyone is hoping it can truly kick-start a huge year for Gaga," a source told the outlet. "She and her team are deep in talks to get her to perform at the ceremony for the first time in years."

They continued, "She’s up for two awards so hopefully she won’t go home empty handed."

Gaga has so far won 13 awards and is nominated for Song of The Year and Pop Duo/Group Performance for Die With a Smile.

The tipster also revealed that the Poker Face songstress is set to announce her seventh studio album this week.

While Gaga’s performance is still under negotiations, the official Grammy website has confirmed that current nominees, including Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims will perform at the 2025 Grammys.

The 2025 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air on Sunday, February 2nd, 2025, live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.