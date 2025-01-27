Prince Andrew forced into isolation as he awaits King Charles’ decision

Prince Andrew is going into a recluse as he waits for the next blow from his brother King Charles.

The Duke of York, who was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages in 2019 by his late mother Queen Elizabeth for his sex scandal, has been in an ongoing rift with the monarch over his residence, Royal Lodge.

The 30-room mansion has been a point of contention between the brothers as Charles wants to downgrade Andrew and give the Lodge to a more deserving ‘working member of the royal family’, Meanwhile, Andrew is adamant to stick to his 75-year lease despite the King’s “patience growing thin”.

Given that Andrew is no longer a working royal and no one wants to go near him with their work, the shamed royal is not left with many options to choose from.

PR expert Mark Borkowski told The Sun that the reason Andrew appears to be in hiding is because of the lack of opportunities.

Borkowski said that Andrew could do “something very subtle” like charity work but “no way” anyone wants him near their work. “I think he just needs to carry on playing golf and driving his cars around the estate and whatever,” he said.

According to Carole Malone, a journalist, broadcaster and Daily Express columnist, shared that Andrew’s life now revolves around four things: “golf, horses, ex-wife Sarah (Ferguson) and their kids (Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie).

The update comes amid reports that King Charles is set to make a decision for his shamed brother, despite Andrew’s proving to the Keeper of the Privy Purse about “legitimate” income to keep the Lodge.