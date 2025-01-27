Princess Beatrice's 'growing family' may 'prompt' clash with Edoardo

Princess Beatrice could be tempted for a 'future move'

Princess Beatrice’s expanding family could lead to a clash of visions with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, when it comes to their future home.

While the couple has made their £3.5 million Cotswolds farmhouse a cosy base, property expert Robin Edwards suggested to GB News that their needs may evolve, though not without some ’hesitance’ from Edoardo.

Despite a larger home potentially on the horizon, Edoardo’s property development background may steer the pair toward renovation over relocation.

“It has six bedrooms in the main house, so it is already quite spacious and should suit their needs for now," Edwards told the outlet. "But with a growing family, it could potentially prompt a move in the future.”

Beatrice, 34, is expecting their second child together this spring, adding to their household, which also includes Edoardo’s eight-year-old son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

Their countryside retreat boasts an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, and newly converted guest accommodations. Despite these amenities, Edwards suggests the family’s evolving needs could create a push-and-pull dynamic.

“It is possible Beatrice and Edoardo might seek a larger property with additional amenities in time,” he added.

However, the pair reportedly adore the Cotswolds, where they’re surrounded by friends, including nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, and are just a two-hour drive from Beatrice’s parents at Windsor.

For now, the royal couple seems content, but the question of staying or expanding may not be settled just yet.