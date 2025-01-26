Meghan, Harry 'mindful of their moves' amid strategic bond with Princess Eugenie

The couple’s decision to purchase in Portugal has sparked interest among royal watchers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly expanded their property portfolio by acquiring a holiday home in Portugal's exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

The luxurious retreat, located in Melides, is already home to Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, further solidifying the close bond between the Sussexes and Harry's cousin.

The new property, which will serve as a holiday getaway for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, marks a significant step in reconnecting with family in Europe while maintaining their primary residence in the United States.

Since relocating to California in 2020, Meghan and Harry have built a life with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

The couple’s decision to purchase in Portugal has sparked interest among royal watchers, with some speculating about the potential for family gatherings at the new residence.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams opened up about Harry’s relationship with Eugenie, noting that the couple "know what they're doing."

“Harry and Eugenie share a unique bond, and this purchase could create opportunities for their families to spend more time together,” Fitzwilliams shared with GB News. “

The prospect of Archie and Lilibet interacting with Eugenie and Jack’s children is an exciting possibility.”

While the Sussex children have largely been kept out of the public eye, Fitzwilliams suggested that the new family connection might change this.

"If the Sussexes decide to share glimpses of Archie and Lilibet spending time with Eugenie’s family, it would certainly capture public attention," he remarked.

The commentator also hinted at the strategic nature of the Sussexes’ property choice, implying that it aligns with their long-term plans.

“This decision demonstrates careful thought. The Portugal purchase may play a bigger role in their narrative than we realize right now,” Fitzwilliams concluded.

The Sussexes’ investment in CostaTerra is not only a reflection of their deep ties to family but also a step toward balancing their transatlantic lifestyle. Time will tell how this new chapter unfolds for the couple and their growing family.