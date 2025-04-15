Jessica Biel shares her experience working on ‘Better Sister’ show

Jessica Biel has recently shared her fun experience working on an upcoming show, The Better Sister.

Speaking to Deadline, the Total Recall actress talked about working with “dream team” on the set of her new thriller series.

Jessica revealed that she “didn’t expect to find working on this show was how much humour was flying around all the time”.

The Blade: Trinity star mentioned that the humour part “was in the script”.

Olivia Milch and Regina Corrado, who are co-showrunners and executive producers, “are incredibly funny humans” and even Jessica said that her co-star Elizabeth Banks is “hilarious” as well.

However, the Candy actress noted, “It’s a real vulnerability of mine like I feel I just learned a lot about how to be really funny amidst like some really torturous, hard, dramatic stuff.”

“I am pretty solid with other stuff, but so learning that every day is nerve wrecking and hard a little bit,” continued the 43-year-old.

Jessica stated, “I feel like I had a dream team of like funny lady pros around me all the time. So that was always like a real gift.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Summer Catch actress also opened up about working with Maxwell Acee Donovan, who played her son role, Ethan.

“Max is just like a bright light of sunshine and it was really to watch him work every day. He is an impressive kid,” added Jessica.