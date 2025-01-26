Zara Tindall pays subtle tribute to Prince William after UK return

Zara Tindall opens the Retraining of Racehorses ceremony

Zara Tindall turned heads at Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday with a chic winter outfit that subtly paid tribute to her cousin, Prince William.

The King’s niece, 43, stepped out in a £659 LK Bennett coat featuring a Prince of Wales check — a possible nod to William’s title as Prince of Wales.

This iconic print — featuring a distinctive mix of small and large checks — was historically made famous by Edward VII during his time as Prince of Wales, and it continues to symbolise sophistication and royal heritage.

The coat, an A-line design with gold coin buttons, boasted a chocolate brown faux fur trim on the collar and cuffs.

This marked Zara’s first public appearance since returning from Australia with her husband, Mike Tindall. At Cheltenham, she attended the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Awards, celebrating the versatility of retired racehorses.

Held on Festival Trials Day, the event was especially significant as it marked the RoR’s 25th anniversary. Zara, a patron of the organisation, opened the ceremony, which honoured winners across six equestrian disciplines in the RoR Elite Series.

The RoR expressed their delight at Zara’s involvement, calling the event an “unforgettable celebration” of the achievements of both horses and the people who support them.