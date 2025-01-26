Adam Sandler returns to ‘SNL’ to introduce Timothee Chalamet

Adam Sandler makes surprising ‘SNL’ cameo during Timothee Chalamet gig

Adam Sandler surprised fans at Saturday Night Live this week as he made a cameo to introduce Timothee Chalamet.

The 58-year-old, who was a permanent fixture at the show from 1990 to 1995, appeared ahead of the Call Me By Your Name star’s singing performance as musical guest.

The Happy Gilmore star introduced Chalamet with his signature mispronunciation of his last name, a comedic bit that he debuted at the Golden Globes.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I love him too, Timothee Chalameeeet!” Sandler announced, before Chalamet took the stage for the covers of Bob Dylan’s Outlaw Blues and Three Angels.

Excited fans flocked to social media as one wrote, “THEY GOT ADAM SANDLER TO SAY 'Ladies and gentlemen, Timothee Chalamet!'”

Another added, “The BEST Surprise of the Night!”

“Getting Sandler to announce Timmy so he could say 'Chalamet' is genius,” chimed in a third.

“OH MY WOW! They actually brought Adam Sandler out to give us another 'Ahhhh, Timothée Chalamet!'”

Fans were also awestruck by the Dune actor’s performance of Dylan’s songs as they left appreciative comments.

“Congrats to Timothee chalamet for winning the academy award for best actor,” a fan claimed.

Another added, “timothée chalamet performing in snl with james blake on the keyboard is trying his best and pulling out all the stops to try to steal that oscar from adrien brody, i'll tell you that much.”