Timothee Chalamet leaves Kylie Jenner behind at ‘SNL’ afterparty

Timothee Chalamet arrives solo at ‘SNL’ afterparty

Timothee Chalamet, who just hosted his third Saturday Night Live episode this week, was seen arriving at the afterparty without his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The 29-year-old star was spotted heading to the party after wrapping up his hosting gig early Sunday morning.

However, fans noticed that the Call Me By Your Name actor arrived alone, unlike his 2023 SNL afterparty where he was accompanied by Jenner.

Chalamet cosied up in a black New York Yankees bomber jacket, grey jeans, a scarf and black sneakers, for the outing.

A Complete Unknown actor’s latest SNL performance marked his first time as a musical guest as he performed a rendition of Bob Dylan’s Outlaw Blues, Three Angels, and Tomorrow Is a Long Time.

Back in 2023, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star accompanied Chalamet to the show’s afterparty following his second hosting gig.

This comes after Jenner and Chalamet packed on PDA earlier this month when they attended the 2025 Golden Globes together, however, fans have been speculating that the romance might be a show-mance.