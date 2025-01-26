Can we expect surprise appearance from Prince Harry's family at Invictus Games?

The Duke of Sussex is set to travel to Vancouver and Whistler on February 8 for the Invictus Games, which will run until February 16.



While it’s unclear whether Meghan Markle will join him, royal viewers are speculating about the possibility of a family reunion at the event.



Last year, Meghan accompanied Harry to Canada to promote the Games and hinted during a conversation with Invictus athletes that their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, might attend in the future.

She expressed her excitement, saying, “I can't wait to bring Archie and Lilibet” to the tournament.

Adding to the anticipation, a source told the Express that the couple is considering bringing their children this year to emphasise the event’s new “family-friendly” approach.

Meanwhile, the Invictus Games Foundation has heightened excitement with a promotional campaign urging fans to secure tickets.

“The stage is set. Our community is ready. Vancouver and Whistler are ready. We are ready… I AM Ready,” the foundation announced on social media, inviting spectators to witness the power of sport and the triumph of the human spirit.

Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014, has remained deeply committed to its mission of celebrating the resilience of wounded service members.

Last year, he commemorated the 10th anniversary of the initiative by attending a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.