'The Beatles' famed Paul McCartney calls new AI law dangerous for artists

Paul McCartney makes special appeal to the government

Paul McCartney fears that a transformation in the AI law could result in putting other artists’ career in jeopardy.

As per the change in law, the AI developers will be allowed to use other content creators’ work on internet to create their own models unless the rights holders pull out.

According to The Beatles star, if this proposed modification goes ahead, it will cause trouble for writers and artists. It could remove their incentives, eventually resulting in loss of creativity.

“You get young guys, girls, coming up, and they write a beautiful song, and they don’t own it, and they don’t have anything to do with it. And anyone who wants can just rip it off”, Paul argued.

In conversation with BBC, the 82-year-old musician added: “The truth is, the money’s going somewhere… Somebody’s getting paid, so why shouldn’t it be the guy who sat down and wrote ‘Yesterday’?”

He appealed to the government that you are supposed to protect us as it is your job towards your citizens.

“So you know, if you’re putting through a bill, make sure you protect the creative thinkers, the creative artists, or you’re not going to have them”, continued McCartney.

However, the proposal will give performers ‘rights reservation’, which means the ability to opt out if they want, but it could still be unfair.