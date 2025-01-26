James Van Der Beek pens heartfelt wish for Dad amid cancer treatment

James Van Der Beek expresses gratitude to his father for support

James Van Der Beek, who is navigating his way through a terminal illness, is grateful to be able to lean on his dad during this time.

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram to write down a moving message for his dad as he marked his birthday on Saturday, January 25th.

“The way you have shown up when I’ve been down and out this year – without us having to ask, without the expectation of even a thank you… has been not just life-saving, but life-affirming,” wrote the Dawson Creek star.

“Moving onto the ranch for when I’m away for treatment. Making lunches, making fires for @vanderkimberly, driving kids, even taking care of the dogs and chickens (neither of which you ever wanted and would just as soon never have had),” he added.

The One Tree Hill actor went on to thank his father for being there for him “emotionally” as he’s “moved through everything cancer brings up.”

“I know it’s outside your comfort zone, but especially since Mom died, you have come through for me again and again and again in ways that I didn’t even know how much I needed. Watching you evolve, seeing what kind of man and father you are… gives me more confidence in myself than I could ever express. I feel so proud and lucky to have come from you,” James noted.

The actor previously wished his daughter Annabel in a heartfelt note, who shares her birthday with her grandad.