Dwayne Johnson celebrates historic ‘Moana 2’ milestone with heartwarming note

Dwayne Johnson celebrates historic ‘Moana 2’ milestone

Dwayne Johnson gets in a celebratory mode after Moana 2 makes significant milestone.

The Jungle Cruise star took to Instagram on January 26 to share the real reason of his elation.

“Moana 2 has reached an historic milestone,” he wrote in the caption as he posted an animated poster of a leading character, Moana.

Dwayne expressed his gratitude to audience for accepting their “Polynesian culture” around the world as the movie made over $1Billon at the global box office.

“Fa’afetai tele lava (thank you so much) for the global embrace of our Polynesian culture,” said the Red One actor.

In the end, Dwayne added, “Empowering ALL of our kids - and adults - from every culture and color to ALWAYS reach for more with your GRIT and your MANA.”

After his post, fans outpoured their love in the comment section, as one remarked, “I love how you brought your heritage to the forefront. We all love Moana.”

Another user stated, “Totally deserved, congratulations.”

“I love everything about Moana, Maui and your Polynesian culture,” added a third user.

For the unversed, Dwayne voiced Maui in the new Moana 2 movie, which was released on November 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, the actor also got transformation for Maui role in upcoming live-action Moana movie, which is expected to release on July 10, 2026.