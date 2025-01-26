Bella Hadid breaks cover in New York after devastating LA wildfires

Bella Hadid turns heads in classy outfit in New York City

Bella Hadid dazzled New York City on Sunday as she stepped out sporting an edgy ensemble.

Gigi Hadid's looked effortlessly classy as she turned NYC into her runway, donning a black leather jacket paired with silken skirt and knee-high suede boots.

The supermodel completed her look with chunky gold earrings, a gold bracelet and few silver rings. She also carried a leopard-print handbag slung over her shoulder.

Her outing came shortly after she was seen outside her sister Gigi’s house in NY, marking her first appearance since the devastating LA Fires.

Bella and her family lost their home in wildfires. Reflecting on the tragedy, she shared, "I will miss you 3903 Carbon Canyon Rd. this feeling is devastating."

Despite the heartbreak, a day later she celebrated her mother Yolanda Hadid’s 61st birthday with a carousel post of rare photos. She expressed her gratitude by calling her a "guiding light" in her life.

Bella also added another feather to her cap as she debuted in the final season of Yellowstone, playing Taylor Sheridan's on-screen girlfriend. The model seemed to be mirroring real life as she is also a skilled equestrian.