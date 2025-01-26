Britney Spears still can’t get over after Christmas reunion with son Jayden

Britney Spears over the moon over Christmas reunion with son Jayden

Britney Spears is over the moon after years for her Christmas reunion with son Jayden.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the Toxic hit-maker “is on cloud nine right now,” because for last few years, she spent her Christmas alone without her children.

So, now when she was able to spend this Christmas with her son, she felt relieved.

The source mentioned that it was “Jayden’s choice” to come spend the holiday with Britney.

However, another insider revealed that the Crossroads star “didn’t have to beg him or bribe him” to do so.

The source further said that Britney would have loved to had her another son, Sean Preston joined them but “they did at least video call with him and he’s promised to visit soon, so Britney is taking that as a win”.

There had been speculations that Jayden came to Britney because of money but an insider opened up that the singer made it clear to her sons that they could have anything they wanted so no need to “manipulate her to get anything”.

Reflecting on holidays with her son, Britney gave a lot of gifts to Jayden and they enjoyed a “big dinner and watched movies,” shared an insider.

“It was a dream come true,” stated a source.

But the source noted that the “only thing that would have made it better is to have Sean there”.

An insider added that Britney’s heart is full after spending time with Jayden.

“This is the happiest anyone has seen her in years, she got her Christmas wish and then some,” concluded an insider.