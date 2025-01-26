Cythia Erivo set to make history following 'Wicked' Oscar nomination

Cynthia Erivo to become one of the youngest EGOT winner

Cynthia Erivo may be on the brink of achieving a major milestone with her recent Oscar nomination.

On Thursday morning, the actress earned her third Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked.

The nomination brings her back in the race of becoming one of the youngest EGOT winners in Hollywood.

The Drift star had already won a Tony for Best Lead Actress in a Musical (2016) for The Color Purple and earned a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album (2017) for the same. She once again received a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program (2017) for The Color Purple.

Erivo was previously nominated her role in Harriet and for the film’s theme song, Stand Up at the Oscars. However, she lost to Renée Zellweger and song writing duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin, respectively.

This time, Erivo is up against Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Karla Sofía Gascón and Fernanda Torres.

According to the Entertainment Weekly, if Erivo won an Oscar, she would unseat the current youngest EGOT winners, Robert Lopez, John Legend, and duo Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul.

However, even if she doesn't win this time, her chances remain open if Wicked: For Good earns similar critical acclaim later this year.