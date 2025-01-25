Jennifer Lopez still clings to Ben Affleck amid Kevin Costner romance rumours

Jennifer Lopez seems to be stuck in the Bennifer 2.0 era even though the Batman star and On The Floor singer await official divorce settlement on February 20.

Despite confessing that it took her long but she has finally realized that she doesn’t need a man in her life to be happy, the Unstoppable star’s life still seems to revolve around her former partner.

Amid recent romance rumours with Kevin Costner, the 55-year-old is reportedly on the lookout for a place in Brentwood, Los Angeles, the same neighbourhood in which her ex owns $20m mansion, which he had to evacuate during the recent LA wildfires that erupted on January 7.

As per TMZ, Lopez is currently looking to purchase a home right next to Affleck in the area.

“Of course, that's the same L.A. neighborhood where Ben purchased his new home after they split. We're told Jen ‘really likes’ the home, but has ‘serious concerns’ about the air quality around it... She likes the place enough to bring in an air quality specialist to test the area before going any further in the purchase process.”

For the unversed, it is Can’t Get Enough crooner’s fourth marriage overall. She had previously married thrice: Ojani Noa (1997 - 1998), Cris Judd (2001 – 2003) and Marc Anthony (2004 -2014).