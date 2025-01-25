Ryan Reynolds ditches Blake Lively to get out of growing crisis

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds seemingly ditched his beloved wife Blake Lively amid their growing crisis in the wake of a legal battle with her co-star Justin Baldoni.

To let off some steam during the ongoing case, the Deadpool actor leaned on his Deadpool and Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman for some support.

On Friday, January 24, the Canadian-American actor made a surprise appearance during the opening night of Jackman’s new concert series at Radio City Music Hall.

Bringing his signature sense of humour along, he made some quips before paying an absolute bromantic tribute to The Greatest Showman star.

"My gotcha for life," the Free Guy star described Jackman, 56, during his lengthy honour.

Reynolds’ latest outing comes after Lively, 37, sued her It Ends With Us director-actor in December 2024.

She accused Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign against her.

In retaliation Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Reynolds, 48, and their publicist, claiming defamation and extortion.

Since the lawsuits, the Gossip Girl alum has not been spotted in public, though the IF actor attended the National Board of Review gala on January 7, spoke to students at Harvard Business School, and attended Jackman's concert opening.

Seemingly, while Lively avoids any public appearances, Reynolds continues to find ways to let loose from the drama.