Megan Fox stands firm on custody demands as MGK tries to win her back

With Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's due date looming, insiders reveal to In Touch that the couple is facing a flurry of tough decisions regarding co-parenting arrangements.

Specifically, negotiations around visitation rights and spousal support have proven to be major sticking points that still need to be ironed out.

“As upset as Megan is with MGK she’s not going to try and keep him out of their baby girl’s life,” the insider explained.

"She loves the relationship he has with his older daughter and would never try and deprive him of that with their daughter. But she does want full custody.”

Over the Thanksgiving 2024 weekend, Megan and MGK reportedly parted ways after she discovered "material" in the Emo Girl artist's phone that she found "upsetting."

Weeks after the Jennifer's Body actress revealed she and MGK, 34, were expecting their first child together, they broke up. Megan, 38, and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, are already parents to three children.

According to the insider, the Transformers actress feels her rock star ex isn't "up for caring even part time for a baby," and she is "very clear" that she should have custody of their child.

“She’s fine with plenty of visitation, although she wants it to be supervised for the time being,” the source explained.

“And that means she will want some custody payments. He’s worth $25 million and his career is still growing so he can certainly afford it.”

The source says it's a “very tough situation" for the exes, who were first romantically connected in 2020, as MGK “does not want things to be over” and “is still trying to get her to give him yet another chance.”

“She’s staying firm right now that it is over, but with their history of going back and forth and the insane connection and attraction they have, no one would be shocked if she were to break down and try again,” the source concluded.