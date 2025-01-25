Sterling K. Brown regrets turning down major ‘The Boys’ role

Sterling K. Brown requested Marvel for his return to its Cinematic Universe.

Sterling K. Brown revealed that he turned down an offer to take on a major villain arc in the hit superheroes drama, The Boys, which would have spanned an entire season, hinting at a little regret for not accepting the role.

During a candid chat with Variety, the 48-year-old star expressed that he was devastated by the decision to decline the villain role in drama series, as it meant passing on an opportunity to collaborate again with Eric Kripke, his Supernatural colleague.

He explained that the villain role on the fan favourite series was very appealing, but the idea of working a whole season in Toronto was tough. The actor also acknowledged that it was a "champagne problem" to have, since he’s lucky enough to be able to pick and choose his roles.

"I'm blessed enough to already have certain things in place, I get a chance to be a bit more choosy about the projects I do," he shared.

The This Is Us alum kept the details of the role he was offered a secret, and since the list of possible villains on the show is extensive, it remains a mystery which character he was asked to portray.

Sterling had briefly stepped into the comic book world when he played N'Jobu in Black Panther back in 2018. And now, he's been quite eager to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I would love to come back to the Marvel universe, absolutely. Please have me back. Please, thank you," the Golden Globe Award winner playfully pleaded.