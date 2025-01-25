Scarlett Johansson reveals shocking reaction to husband Colin Jost's SNL joke

Scarlett Johansson has spoken out on a contentious joke that her husband, Colin Jost, made on a recent Saturday Night Live episode.

The Hollywood actress acknowledged on the Today show that the comment shocked her and that it was "just wrong."

Jost and co-host Michael Che engaged in a joking exchange during Saturday Night Live's well-liked Weekend Update segment. Jost read a phrase that Che had written throughout the segment.

"I've been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kids," he joked.

The camera cut backstage to a visibly shocked Johansson, who exclaimed.

"Oh my God." the actress said.

"Honestly, Jenna, I felt like it was like To Catch a Predator. The jokes were so vulgar."

Emma Stone, who was also present, shared Johansson's disbelief.

"That was not okay."

Scarlett admitted the moment left her rattled.

"My heart was racing, my eyes were watering, my hands were shaking. It was very surreal."

When Jost appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she talked about the incident. He clarified that although Johansson had a general warning about a "vulgar" joke from SNL staff, he was unaware of its details until he delivered it live.

"I didn't know where it was going, and then the graphic came up for Arby's," Jost recalled, referencing the joke's roast beef punchline.

He also revealed that Johansson had agreed to a joke in principle, though she was unprepared for the final result.

"Scarlett was genuinely so shocked," Jost said.

Johansson and Jost appear to be managing the consequences amicably despite the unpleasant situation.

The couple has been married since 2020 and has a 3-year-old kid named Cosmo. Johansson's previous marriage produced a 10-year-old daughter named Rose.

Even after Scarlett mockingly claims that Che had a "vendetta" against her and Jost, their light-hearted relationship is still evident.