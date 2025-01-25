'Walk It Out' hitmaker DJ Unk dies at 43

Rapper DJ Unk dies at age 43

DJ Unk, who became famous with his mid-2000s snap hit Walk It Out, has passed away at the age of 43.

His wife, Sherkita Long Platt, announced the heartbreaking news of his death on Friday, January 24, via a Facebook post.

"Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same," the brief post reads.

The wife signed off by saying, "I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER," without revealing the cause of the rapper’s demise.

DJ Unk, whose real name is Anthony Leonard Platt, released Walk It Out in 2006. Featured in his album Beat’n Down Yo Block! the song went platinum.

Walk It Out claimed a spot in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, followed by 2 Step. In addition, the single earned the second rank on Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

According to Page Six, in 2009, the Atlanta-based artist experienced unspecified health concerns that slowed down his career activities.

However, in later years, he released other singles and was also included in the 2K Sports NBA 2K9 video game.