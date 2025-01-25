Khloé Kardashian's fresh new look: The reality star unveils shortest hairstyle

Khloé Kardashian debuts a new hairstyle and attracts multiple compliments.

The Good American cofounder, whose children with ex-Tristan Thompson are Tatum, 2, and True, 6, favoured a much shorter hairstyle that she has named "Bobby."

In contrast to the torso-length locks she wore in an Instagram image the previous day, the 40-year-old revealed a shoulder-length bob haircut of caramel brunette hair with modest highlights that curled in beneath her chin and pursed lips in a post on January 24 that just included the title.

The comments were flooded with praise for the new hairstyle, including a sly post from Scott Disick, who has three children with his ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian: Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9.

The 41-year-old added, "Love a good bob," beneath the photo with a heart emoji. He was on the first edition of the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast earlier this month, where he recapped old rumours that he got her pregnant.

Scott does, in fact, have a special place in his heart for the moniker. Over the years, he has called Rob Kardashian, the younger brother of Khloé and Kourtney, "Bob."

Speaking of bobs, Khloé is not the only Kardashian star to have chosen the new hairstyle, even if it is the shortest she has had her hair since 2022.

Her sister Kendall Jenner, who made her debut at The Grove Outdoor Mall in Los Angeles in late November, is also sporting a shorter hairstyle these days.