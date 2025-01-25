Pax Jolie-Pitt suffers another e-bike accident 6 months after hospitalization

Pax Jolie-Pitt meets e-bike accident again

Pax Jolie-Pitt is hit again.

Pax , the 21-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, experienced another electric bike mishap on Friday, just six months after a previous accident landed him in the hospital.

According to TMZ, Pax was riding his BMX-style e-bike through the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles when he collided with the side of a car, leaving a noticeable dent in the passenger door.

Video footage captured by the outlet reportedly shows Pax riding hands-free before turning a corner and hitting the vehicle.

In the footage, Pax is seen speaking with the car’s occupants as they exited to assess the damage. The interaction appeared calm, and Pax seemed unharmed. He adjusted his bike’s handlebars before continuing on his way.

This incident comes after a more serious e-bike crash in July, when Pax sustained significant injuries while riding without a helmet.

Following that accident, Pax was hospitalized with head trauma and hip pain, with doctors initially fearing a minor brain bleed. He was discharged later that week, and a source close to the family described the ordeal as “complex trauma.”

At the time, the source shared, “Pax and his mother are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.”

However, the latest crash has reignited concerns among Pax’s friends and family, who worry about his safety following what insiders describe as “multiple” similar accidents.

“His friends are concerned about him,” one insider revealed. “He’s being reckless. They’re worried.”

Pax, the second eldest of Jolie and Pitt’s six children, has not publicly addressed the incidents, but those close to him hope he takes measures to ensure his safety moving forward.