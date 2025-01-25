Drew Barrymore gears up for 'SNL’s' 50 year milestone

Drew Barrymore was only seven years old when she hosted 'SNL' for the first time.

Drew Barrymore would love to be present at SNL’s 50th anniversary celebration next month.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the 49-year-old actress expressed her willingness and eagerness to be a part of Saturday Night Live again as she stated, "I don’t know to what extent, but I will be there."

After collaborating with Orlando Bloom on MSC Cruises’ Super Bowl ad, the actress disclosed she is open to whatever role she’ll play in the show.

"I’ve hosted six times, so if it’s just to be there, that’s enough for me," she said. "And if anybody needs me, you can put me in, coach! I don’t know what will happen, but I’ll be there."

At just seven years old, the Blended star first hosted Saturday Night Live in 1982, following her role as Gertie in Spielberg’s E.T. She later hosted five more times in 1999, 2001, 2004, 2007, and 2009, earning a spot in the Five-Timers Club.

Remembering her first appearance on the sketch comedy show, Barrymore credited Tim Kazurinsky, a former writer and cast member, for helping her feel relaxed on set.

"For whatever reason, they just felt like we were a really good match,” adding that he also appeared in the opening monologue.

"He was very kind and nurturing and funny, and he was really good to me."