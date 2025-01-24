Lady Gaga, Rose make surprise appearance on Bruno Mars’ new release

Lady Gaga and Rose make surprise appearance on Bruno Mars’ new release

Bruno Mars has decided to collaborate with his previous creative partners again as Lady Gaga and Rose make appear on his new release.

The 39-year-old singer released a new single with Sexyy Red along with a music video which features Gaga and the Blackpink songstress.

The explicit song called Fat, Juicy & Wet is a graphic ode to feminine energy on which Mars and Sexyy Red joined forces.

The music video featured the Count on Me hitmaker and the U My Everything singer dancing flirtatiously with each other against different red-coloured backdrops.

After the two had showed off their moves, four silhouettes appeared before the lights came on and showed that they had been joined by Lady Gaga and Rose.

The Diva popstar even joined in on the refrain with the singers, as she sang, "Do it Sexyy, do it Sexyy, do it!"

This comes after Gaga and Mars came together to create a romantic power ballad Die With a Smile last August.

Rose and Mars also teamed up last October for their pop single APT which topped the charts.